Mzoe7 on southern region tour

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO’S most celebrated afro-pop singer, Mzobanzi “Mzoe7” Mlauzi will later this month embark on a southern Africa music tour to promote his music in the region, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

“As a way of spreading wings, this year I am embarking on a music tour of Swaziland, Botswana, South Africa and I will also be going to other countries in the region,” he said.

Mzoe7 indicated that he was currently working on a collaboration with Swazi musician A2Z with whom he would share the stage.

“I am looking at collaborations, learning and experiencing much of African art and culture. I believe Africa is very diverse and creative. I believe the sky is the limit and I want to share my talent, experience and art with the rest of the world,” he said.

Mzoe7, whose performance electrified the crowd during the Bulawayo Shutdown show last year, said he would also take the time to launch his extended play (EP) aimed at uniting Africans.

“I will also release an EP during my tour — United Country of Africa. The track is aimed at uniting Africans, reminding them that we are one,” he said.

The musician has performed at the Lumankelenkele Festival in Swaziland before.

He said this year would be a busy year for him and plans were afoot for live shows.

“We will also be doing Mzoe7 live in concert, the first of its kind and plans are already underway,” he said.