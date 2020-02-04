Mugodhi’s son appointed as sect leader

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The Mugodhi Apostolic Church leadership wrangle has been put to rest following the coronation of the late Tadeu Mugodhi’s son, Washington, as the new sect leader on Sunday despite disapprovals from rival factions.

The enthronement of Washington was at the church’s headquarters popularly known as PaChitope in Wedza, with the event attracting Zanu PF party youths, top sect leaders and other churches.

There was also heavy police presence during the event to maintain peace and order following threats of violence from a group that was against the appointment of Washington as the new

bishop.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council (ACC) patron Jimayi Muduvuri, who presided over the coronation, said Washington’s elevation had extinguished a leadership wrangle within one of the biggest apostolic sects in the country.

“The elevation of Washington is a dream come true for his late father. All the bishops who attended the event, including those from top religious associations, endorsed the new leader. This is the time for the Mugodhi apostolic sect to move on and support their new Bishop,” he said.

ACC donated a tombstone for the late Tadeu as well as food for guests.

The glamorous event was also attended by members of the newly-formed Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches led by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.

Washington’s ascension follows a leadership wrangle that has since spilled in the courts, with a rival faction accusing the late Tadeu of “monopolising” the sect.

During the funeral of the late Tadeu last year, tempers flared as the other faction tried to block his burial at the church’s headquarters.