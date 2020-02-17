Marowa-Ziwenga to unveil perfume brand

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

GOSPEL songbird Olinda Marowa-Ziwenga has broadened her wings by venturing into cosmetics and has launched a new perfume brand, Daiges, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

The musician said Daiges fragrance was unique in that it was unisex and had a mature fruity scent that lasted for hours.

“The project, which will have fragrances for both males and females, was made unique so that it caters for everyone. It is the most amazing and unique fragrance with its incredible scent and longevity. I wanted to create the most unique masterpiece in the world as it was always my dream,” she said.

Marowa-Ziwenga said the move was part of her 2020 resolutions to venture into new business lines.

“Daiges is my lifetime achievement. It is a dream turned into reality. A dream that I have been pursuing for years now and it is history in the making. I am very honoured and proud to have been bestowed this chance to launch it. I have a soft spot for perfumes, so I then decided to do something about it,” she said.

The musician said she had more surprises this year as she would be releasing videos from her new album and a string of singles featuring international artistes.

“This year I am looking forward to go more international, for I will not be in Zimbabwe more often. I have many collaborations taking place in South Africa and United Kingdom as I work on videos from my latest album, Yahweh. I have plenty of new developments going on about and 2020 is going to be exciting,” she said.