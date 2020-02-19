Jaure petitions Zifa

WARRIORS’ African Nations Championship (Chan) captain Partson Jaure has amplified coach Zdravko Logarušic’s call for ample preparatory time ahead of the finals in Cameroon where they were drawn against the hosts.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Zimbabwe also have Mali and Burkina Faso in Group A and the Warriors, who are yet to win the tournament, take on the Indomitable Lions in the opener in the contest slated for April 4-25.

Jaure (30) was part of the squad that reached the Chan semi-finals in South Africa in 2014, impressing scouts in the tournament and eventually finding his way to the University of Pretoria’s AmaTuks in the Super Diski before returning to Zimbabwe in 2016.

The skipper conceded that Zimbabwe were in a tough pool, but said that the opening match against Cameroon would be crucial to their aspirations.

“We have to work hard because we face big guns. We are supposed to prepare well for the tournament and we really need to go there and get a result against Cameroon. If we manage that it will boost our confidence and everything else will be easy for us going forward,” the Dynamos defender said.

“It is a disadvantage for us that we go into the this tournament probably just after our league programme starts, but what is important is that we have a long camping period and Zifa should organise away friendly matches so that we get used to playing under challenging circumstances away from home,” Jaure said.

The former Manica Diamonds defender said the finals would be an opportunity for the local-based players to shine and impress scouts and gaffer Logarušic with the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers also coming up.

Zimbabwe were drawn together with Ghana, Ethiopia and neighbours South Africa in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

After playing African champions Algeria (away and home) in Group H of the Afcon qualifiers days before the Chan squad leaves for Cameroon, the Warriors will take on Botswana (away) and Zambia (home) in June and August respectively to round up the 2021Afcon qualifiers.

“This (Chan) is a good platform for the local players to shine because there will be scouts from all over the world. Players have a chace to prove themselves and also impress the new coach because the Warriors have a tight programme ahead. I was spotted at Chan in 2014. We should at least get to the semis or finals, which is very possible,” Jaure said.

Former Warriors’ Chan squad skipper Danny “Deco” Phiri, who now plays for Golden Arrows in South Africa, shared Jaure’s sentiments on preparations.

“It is a tough group for Zimbabwe, but I am sure the boys will be up to it. The boys have got a chance if they get enough time to prepare for this tournament. If the preparations are good everything will go right. The hosts will be eager to win the first game and so will be Mali and Burkina Faso who have always been there and have got experience. Inactivity in the local league will not affect the boys because there is still time. If they start preparations early, by the time the tournament starts everyone will be fired up and they will be fresher and having more energy,” Phiri said.