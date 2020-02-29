Is success for all of us?

SUCCESS LIFE: Jonah Nyoni

DO we have full control of our success? Or there are external factors that control our destinies? Are people just born to make it and others are meant to languish? These are critical questions that most people are continuously themselves. If success was a click of a button, most people would be living a life of their dream.

Neuro linguistic programming assets that, indeed, the mind has a greater part in shaping who we become.

The mind has inexhaustible power, but like any weapon, we need to command it to do what we want, and not allowing our brains to control us.

Most people are caught up in self-inflicted jails. Mind-based cocoons have made them to live within the spheres of mediocrity.

They are afraid of delving into the purpose-driven lives. Their minds have registered that if they choose a different life, they might end up broke.

At times, they really have the true mind-picture of what they want to be, but because of those chuckles, they live in their small worlds where external factors determine their fate.

Given all the tools, money, and resources of your choice, what would you spend your life doing to create a life that you want? Most people are busy acting a script that has been written to them by life, friends, fate or family. It’s time to write your own script and be the main actor.

Listen to your deep yearnings

Your deep-seated passions should determine the life you want to live the rest of your life.

School teachers have a big role in the lives of their students. In fact, the same teachers, instead of us celebrating them, we have lived to regret why we listened to them.

Because they had a bigger role and influence over our lives, they made us live life through their eyes.

The role of the teacher should be the one to give me wings to fly.

Personally, I think there are things that I have learnt at school that I will never desire to do if given a second chance.

At times, people carry theories that they will never use in their life time.

On the other hand, people are caught up in a maze of frustration because they are busy at a job that gives them more stress and the only day they enjoy is when they get their salary.

Students are busy reading for a course at university that they don’t even love.

Chase the right dream

Think and chase after your purpose. We are wired differently and we are made for different purposes. As the late Dr Myles Munroe would say, “Where purpose is not known, abuse is inevitable.”

Your discovery of your true purpose is the key to your fulfilment.

The most important thing you need to change as to shift your life immediately and have quantum leaps to your results is alter your paradigm.

This is the basis or foundation of how you have performed so far in life.

We need to reinstall your mental software to determine your performance and your desired results in life.

Your physical results are a reflection of your inner activity. Your results correspond with your inner patterns or paradigms.

Why belief systems?

Belief systems scale your life. Scale shows the obvious reasons why your belief systems affect your life as explained below:

Sift: Your belief systems have an effect on how you judge or sift through life. The meaning we get from life is because of our belief systems.

As Winston Churchill once said “The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.”

Choice: Our internal thought-line determine our choices.

Some people have chosen certain jobs because of the monetary value attached to it, where as others are doing the same job because they love doing it. That’s choice!

Awareness: Our belief systems make us to be aware of our chosen lifestyle. Awareness is not only a result of availability of an object, but your interest in it.

Limitations: Limitations in our minds and our life are mainly because of belief systems. Remove all limiting thoughts, affiliations and affirmations and live your best life.

End result: Results don’t lie. Results are determined by your belief systems that you act on. Today, you can change your results, your net worth and your lifestyle.

Jim Kwik says, “You first create your habits, and then your habits create you”. This means you become what you do in your daily routine. Make and master a ritual that will favour you. Masters are made by their habits.

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach.