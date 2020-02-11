Indian embassy to host education fair

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE Embassy of India in conjunction with the Higher Education ministry will host a Study in Gujarat roadshow on February 20, to promote the State as an education hub.

India’s Minister of State for Education Vibhavariben Dave will lead the roadshow where 15 top universities from Gujarat will take part.

Indian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rungsung Masakui, said the roadshow will help prospective students access information on educational opportunities in that country.

“The roadshow will provide a glimpse of the thriving education sector in Gujarat and enable interested candidates to get first-hand understanding of the rich resources of the State in order to pursue higher education,” he said.

Representatives of other universities will also exhibit at the event.

He said the Indian officials will meet government representatives, visit schools and universities to apprise them on learning in Gujarat and seek possible areas of collaboration.

Gujarat has been successful in establishing an identity as a leading educational hub in India.