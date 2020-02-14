Govt to license 19 campus radio stations

INFORMATION minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said her ministry would soon license 19 campus radio stations as part of initiatives to widen access to information at higher learning institutions.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

She said her ministry had already gazetted a frequency allocation plan for the establishment of the stations.

“As we are generously hosted by the Midlands State University, let me say to you, we can’t come here on World Radio Day and not talk about campus radio,” Mutsvangwa said yesterday at the World Radio Day commemorations in Gweru.

“It is a policy objective of my ministry to have campus radios licensed in Zimbabwe. To this end, we have gazetted a frequency allotment plan and regulations that enable the establishment of about 19 campus radio stations in this country.”

She urged institutions of higher learning to take advantage of the development.

Mutsvangwa reiterated government’s commitment to establish community radios particularly in rural communities to enhance development. She said for people to develop at grassroots level they should take ownership of their own development.

“It is here that the community radio will play a critical role and for this reason there is no turning back on rolling out community stations,” Mutsvangwa said.

She, however, urged broadcasters and those that are going to be given licences to use them responsibly and in the national interest.

The celebrations were held under the theme Radio, Diversity and Development.