Ginimbi out on $10 000 bail

SOCIALITE and businessman Genius Kadungure was yesterday granted #10 000 bail by the High Court after spending almost two weeks in remand prison on fraud allegations.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi, was represented by advocates Sylvester Hashiti and Keith Kachambwa of Venturas and Samukange Legal Practitioners.

The socialite was last week denied bail by deputy chief magistrate Chrispen Mberewere, but High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere blasted Mberewere saying he misdirected himself in denying Kadungure bail in the first place.

Mberewere had denied Kadungure bail claiming the socialite had the propensity to commit other crimes while on bail for another matter.

Allegations are that sometime in 2019, the accused went to LSM Distributors, trading as Bentley Johannesburg, South Africa and bought a Bentley for R3 281 784.

Ginimbi allegedly connived with his clearing agent Alexander Gumbo and forged the vehicle’s value to read R1,9 million. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority allegedly acted on the misrepresentation and charged duty of US$81 000 instead of US$139 665.

George Manokore appeared for the State.