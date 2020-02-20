Former Zanu PF MP criticises Polad

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

FORMER Zanu PF Mutasa South legislator, Irene Zindi has questioned the relevance of Political Actors Dialogue (Polad), which she accused of acting as an appendage of Parliament while gobbling huge State resources.

Speaking at the start of a three-day capacity-building workshop for the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Manicaland committee in Mutare on Tuesday, Zindi said there was nothing in the Constitution which provided for the formation of Polad.

“Polad was given about $5 million to carry out some duties; are we not wasting government resources?” she queried.

“I don’t know the purpose and intention of forming (Polad). Maybe it is for other political reasons. Polad is not in the Constitution. They are now forming thematic committees, what for? This is something which is being done by Parliament of Zimbabwe.”

Polad recently said it will host an economic summit this month where it intends to invite various stakeholders, including those perceived to be government critics among them the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.

Polad also formed different thematic committees to deal with issues affecting the country to prepare groundwork for the summit slated for today in Harare.

NPRC Manicaland provincial commissioner Patience Chiradza said the objective of the workshop was to capacitate provincial peace committees whose members included stakeholders such as church leaders, political parties, security details, civic society leaders among other stakeholders.

“We are saying let’s sit down and speak to resolve various conflicts we are facing in Manicaland province,” she said.

“We have identified various topical issues such as natural resource governance in the province. As you aware, there are diamonds and gold in the province and it is an area that we need to create peace especially after the emerging issue of illegal miners.”