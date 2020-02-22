Church leader drops dendera album

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ROYAL Family International Ministry leader Pingani Teche — known in church circles as Prophet Charles Pintec — says clerics must not be persecuted for showcasing their other talents.

The Kadoma-based man of the cloth has just released his second Dendera music album, New Curriculum, in which he encourages people to be peaceful and united.

“We were told, while growing up that pastors must not sing secular music. This narrative must be demystified and we have to develop talent in whatever area we are so that we have a better world,” he said.

“It is not like I chose to sing; music is my inborn talent. Since primary school I have been involved in drama, music and I have a passion for music. I am a minister of the gospel, a prophet by calling, but through music I am just expressing myself, teaching people through music since music is powerful as it reaches every corner easily.”

The cleric said his latest album, recorded at Hermas Studios and mastered by Herbert “Mambo Hermas” Masanje, was inspired by the sounds of the late Simon Chimbetu and Leonard Zhakata.

“I have been a fan of these two great musicians,” he said.

The 38-year-old preacher-cum-musician, who recorded his debut album Gapu reDendera last year, said it failed to have an impact due to poor marketing.

“This is a dynamite project that saw Mambo Hermas playing the instruments and we took our time, having sleepless nights. We will release videos at a later stage since we want to drop high quality videos. We just encourage fans to buy original CDs so that we shun piracy,” he said.

“We are now preparing for the official launch of the album and after that we will then go on a countrywide tour to market the album and shows will commence soon after the mega launch.”

The cleric said he had a strong relationship with the Chimbetu clan which he said he cherished.

“I am close to the Chimbetu people and Dendera music will not die, I appreciate all those who pioneered the Dendera music. The legacy should just continue with people like Sulumani, Allan, Douglas and all the Dendera singers,” he said.

“I also salute Alick Macheso. He is a good mentor, imhondoro yemusic, (he is a music legend). We have learnt a lot from him.

Songs on the album include Pikerere, Chiroto, Chikwati, Rairai Vana, Mhiko Yemuchato, Saimba and Ndiwe Baba.