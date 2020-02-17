Chiredzi cheating students get their O-Level results

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has “mistakenly” released the Ordinary Level results for the nine Chiredzi students accused of cheating, although the public examinations body had earlier said the results would be withheld until further investigations.

According to Zimsec spokesperson Nicky Dhlamini, they wrote to Chingele Secondary School head on December 12, 2019, advising him that all candidates had their results for Combined Science withheld, with results for nine candidates cancelled.

“Provisional results for candidates from Chingele were deployed to the school on February 12, 2020. The nine candidates were given their results by an administrator who had not been informed of the situation. As of now, the nine candidates have been asked to return their provisional slips as they await the confirmed result slips which show that their results have been cancelled,” Dhlamini said.

“Results in 2020 were released in record time. All processes and due diligence has been done to make sure that those who were involved in any malpractice are brought to book. This only occurs after investigations have been concluded and judgment has been passed.

“We implore the school administration to remain proactive and co-operative with Zimsec as communication would have been forwarded to them.”

The school was probed after it emerged that four teachers at the school allegedly wrote public examinations for their wives and girlfriends during last November’s public examinations.

Zimsec recommended to the Primary and Secondary Education ministry that the teachers be suspended, but two of them are still at the school.

The district schools inspector Petronella Nyangwe confirmed that two of the suspended teachers – Mike Maluleke and Checkson Tsumele were on suspension, but were allowed to remain at the school although not performing their duties.