Chipinge magistrate stops local farmer’s eviction

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A CHIPINGE magistrate has stopped the eviction of local farmer Lameck Bvurere by a director in Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba’s office and remanded the case to March 9 for further hearing.

Terrence Machocho, who is being accused of abusing his office, had obtained an order at the Chipinge Magistrates Court to evict Bvurere from his subdivision two of Stilfontein of Umzila Farm in Chipinge.

However on Monday, Bvurere successfully applied to stop the eviction through his lawyers from Maunga, Maanda and Associates.

His lawyer Calexy Maunga confirmed the development to NewsDay yesterday saying the matter will now be heard on March 9.

“We successfully applied for stay of execution at Chipinge Magistrates Court, the matter was heard in the chambers and we will be back in court on March 9,” he said.

Bvurere grows maize and macadamia nuts for export and has been occupying the 150-hectare farm since 2009.

“I have effected various improvements on the said piece of land including a 10-roomed farmhouse, livestock pens, a maize stack and drilled a borehole,” he said in his application.

Bvurere said attempts by Machocho to grab his farm endangered economic activities as he has more that 60 cattle and employs scores of workers.

He has also written to the Lands ministry protesting against the eviction.