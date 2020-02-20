Childline worries over rising number of sexual abuse cases

By Phyllis Mbanje

Childline is concerned by the rising number of sexual abuses involving children.

More disturbing was the fact that most of the cases were being perpetrated by close family members.

Recently, a 48-year-old man from Manningdale suburb in Bulawayo was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping his two daughters for a period of over six years.

The man would repeatedly sneak into the children’s bedroom from 2013 until last year and sexually abuse them. The attacks worsened after his wife died.

This was just but one of the many cases involving minors who are raped by people known or are closely related to them.

Childline business and development officer Butler Nepure said according to their helpline statistics in 2019, 4 239 children were sexually abused.

Sexual abuse includes rape, attempted rape and sexual assault.

Of the 4 239, 3 920 were girls.

“And the saddest thing is that in some instances, the perpetrator is a close relative and a familiar face,” Nepure said.

In light of this, Childline has reiterated the need for parents to be alert to behavioural changes in children when staying with relatives or when children travel to stay with relatives for the holidays.

He also said people should report sexual violence and ensure that they support the child in making the report.

“Sometimes families are pressured to settle rape cases outside the court and, as Childline, we encourage all incidents of sexual abuse to be reported to the police (the Victim Friendly Unit). Every child has a right to justice and we should report violence even when we are related to the abuser,” Nepure said.

He said children need to trust the justice delivery system so that they are able to report knowing the law will protect them.

Currently, Childline is conducting awareness campaigns in schools, communities and through the media on child protection and the availability of the reporting and support platform, the 116 FreePhone.

The FreePhone is an emergency number for all children available 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Council for the Welfare of Children is running a 48-54 Day campaign on the rights of the child as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on The Rights of the Child as well as the The African Charter on The Rights and Welfare of the Child.

The campaign is aimed at creating more awareness among children, parents, community members and child rights focused organisations to have an in-depth understanding of the provisions of the conventions and also to be able to link to the current status of child rights in Zimbabwe.