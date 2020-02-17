Caps capture Nyoni

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

PACEY Chapungu forward Ian Nyoni is set to join Caps United as the Darlington Dodo-coached side continue with their shopping spree ahead of the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Nyoni is set to become Caps’ 21st newcomer after the club went on a massive recruitment exercise following the departure of several players from last season.

Caps have been trailing Nyoni over the off-season period, but faced resistance from his club before the army side gave in.

Chapungu secretary Mkhululi Dube confirmed Nyoni’s departure.

“Yes, we have agreed to let him join Caps, but we are still working on a few modalities,” Dube said.

Nyoni joins a long list of newcomers among them Munyaradzi Nyenye, Tatenda Tumba, Ishmael Wadi, Leeroy Mavhunga, Innocent Mucheneka, Wallace Magalane and Richard Hachiro, who joined from Herentals last week.

Caps have been very active in the market after dumping “bad apples” following strikes towards the end of the season, which the club management felt might have cost them the league title.

The Green Machine went into the last two crucial matches of the season with the league title race firmly under their control, but they lost both matches to end up finishing third.

Following that disappointment, the Green Machine decided against renewing contracts of most senior players among them, the long-serving Hardlife Zvirekwi, striker Dominic Chungwa, Dominic Mukandi, Prosper Chigumba and Godwin Goriyati to mention, but four.

So far Caps seem to have assembled a strong squad, but whether they can play as a team by the time the league kicks off next month is a question for another day.

Nyoni captured the attention of Caps last season after engineering Chapungu’s back-to-back wins over the Green Machine.

He was one of the airmen’s standout performers and has opted to remain in the topflight following Chapungu’s relegation.

And with so much talent at his disposal now, Dodo faces the headache of having so many options to choose from.

The Green Machine will be looking to mount a title challenge and are likely to face competition from champions FC Platinum, Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars and possibly Highlanders who have added new faces to their squads.

Caps United’s new recruits

John Chinyerere, Carlos Mavhurume, Tinashe Balakasi, Brendon Mpofu, Munyaradzi Nyenye, Tatenda Tumba, Ishmael Wadi, Joseph Tulani, Webster Tafatanaka, Obey Muleya, Leeroy Mavhunga, Innocent Mucheneka, Wallace Magalane, Diego Makurumidze, Enock Karembo, Tichaona Gandiwa, Tafadzwa Jaravani, Tatenda Munditi, Richard Hachiro, Ian Nyoni