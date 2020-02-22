Artiste revives Kalanga culture

BY JOEL TSVAKWI

UP-AND-COMING South Africa-based Maskandi artiste, Getmore Siyabonga Tshingwavula, of the EzeDolozi troupe says he was on a mission to revive the Kalanga culture through music.

Affectionately known as uMntwan’dlozi, Tshingwavula, told NewsDay Life & style from his South Africa base that time was now ripe to prove his worth through resuscitating the music genre that celebrates Kalanga culture.

Tshingwavula said having been in the music industry for over a decade during which he was groomed in different Accapella groups including Imbube Iscathamiya and Amavevane Imbube White Umfolosi, he was now ready to revive the genre.

“The time I spent doing Accapella music groomed me to be independent and to be able to orient myself so as to forge ahead with what I like the most — making sure that the Kalanga culture does not die a natural death,” he said. Buoyed by the success of his maiden album, Inkonjane, and the wealth of experience he acquired over the last decade, Tshingwavula said he was now set for a tour of Matabeleland South to push the brand.

“I will be announcing soon the actual dates of my first tour of mainly Matabeleland South to push my music especially in Gwanda, Plumtree and surrounding areas as well as Bulawayo,” he said.

The confident Tshingwavula took time to describe the Maskandi genre and why he chose to pursue it.

“Maskandi is cultural music which is largely believed to have originated from Kwazulu Natal and I was inspired by the late Bhekumuzi Luthili and IKhansela band in the early 2000s.”

He hailed Black Umfolosi leader Sotja Moyo for supporting him.