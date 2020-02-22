Armed cops rob Guruve miner

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THREE police officers have been arrested on charges of robbing a Guruve miner of 92 grammes of gold and US$2 700 at gunpoint.

Happymore Gwande (35) of Nyabira ZRP, Ronald Masendeke (29) of ZRP Southerton, Mupfugami Govai (35) of ZRP Southerton and ex-police members Francis Takura (32) and Tozivepi Chirara (28) appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with armed robbery.

They were yesterday remanded in custody.

The prosecution alleged that on February 13 this year at around 4pm, the complainant, who is the owner of Zembere Pinda Mining Syndicate in Kachuta, Guruve, contacted Hamilton Nyoka, who is at large, with whom he once dealt when he was employed by Masvingo Fidelity Refineries.

It is alleged that the complainant told Nyoka that he wanted assistance to sell 92,5 grammes of gold and Nyoka allegedly instructed the complainant to meet them at Jameson Hotel in Harare.

The State alleges when the complainant arrived at the hotel, Nyoka, who was in the company of Takura and Chirara whom he introduced as gold buyers, hatched a plan to rob him.

It is alleged Chirara, who was driving a maroon Dodge Caliber vehicle, and Nyoka took the complainant to a flat along Josiah Chinamano Avenue, a place they claimed to be their office.

When they arrived, Takura allegedly asked the complainant to disembark from the vehicle and they walked towards a locked door at the flats.

At that moment, Gwande, Masendeke and Govai and another man only identified as Jonso, who is also at large, accosted the complainant and introduced themselves as detectives from CID Minerals.

It is alleged they searched the complainant and took away his 92,5 grammes of gold, accusing him of illegally dealing in gold.

The accused persons further stole the complainant’s US$2 700, a Samsung J12 Core, a Samsung A2 Core and a Techno mobile phone.

The accused persons handcuffed the complainant and Takura, but left Chirara and Nyoka to walk scotfree.

The accused persons then put the complainant into their getaway vehicle and drove towards Harare Central Police Station.

It is alleged Gwande, Masendeke, Govai and Jonso then dropped Chirara saying he must go and look for bribe money to be released, while the accused drove towards Baines Avenue, where they dropped the complainant.

It is alleged on February 14, the complainant reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

The vehicle was recovered from Takura and is being held as exhibit.

The total value stolen was US$10 000 and nothing was recovered.