Antipas content with Chicken Inn squad

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas says he is content with the squad he has assembled for the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season and will not make any new additions.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Antipas brought in seven new signings in the transfer window to solidify his team, which will once again start the new season as one of the favourites for the title.

Leading the cast of new arrivals is Warriors right back Ian Nekati who was with ZPC Kariba last season, and highly rated defensive midfielder Clive Dzingai, who joined from relegated Mushowani Stars.

“I am very content with what I have in terms of the squad and for now we have closed the door at Chicken Inn,” Antipas said.

Other players that have also joined are Paddington Nyamakura, signed from Yadah and Brian Muza who was snapped from lower division club Talen Vision. The duo is seen as direct replacements to strikers Clive Augusto and Obadiah Tarumbwa.

Former Ngezi Platinum Stars player Nelson Ketala and Lista Ndlovu from Black Mambas have also joined Chicken Inn, and as did Brian Giant from another lower division side Mosi Rovers.

They have also welcomed back Valentine Kandonzvo and Xolani Ndlovu who had gone to South Africa for trials.

The team was forced to get involved in the transfer market after some of their key players left.

Besides Tarumbwa and Augusto, the latter leaving in the middle of the season last year, other players who have moved on are Innocent Mucheneka, Joe Nyabinde, Ben Nyahunzvi and Simon Munawa.

Nyasha Gurende was offloaded.

Chicken Inn are travelling to Malawi for a four-team tournament which will be played next week.

“We are working hard and the team is shaping up. It is a good tournament that comes in pre-season where we get to see the new players and work on new combinations. It should be very exciting. We are playing good teams and it will be good for us. The main thing is to get ourselves ready for the new season,” Antipas said.

The other teams in the tournament are Malawi champions Nyasa Big Bullets coached by Kalisto Pasuwa, Be Forward Wanderers and Mozambique’s UD Songo.

Club spokesperson Tavengwa Hara yesterday said they were leaving for Malawi on Tuesday.