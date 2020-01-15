Zimsec A-Level results out

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released the November 2019 Advanced Level examination results, indicating an 83,1% pass rate.

Zimsec chairperson Eddie Mwenje said there was an increase in students passing science subjects.

Mwenje said the candidates would be able to collect results from their respective centres from today and could also access them online via links on the Zimsec homepage as from 6pm yesterday for a window period of seven days.

“The total number of candidates who sat for the November 2019 examinations was 51 862, an increase of 5 384 candidates as compared to 2018 which translates to an increase of 11, 6%. In 2019, 50 774 wrote two or more subjects and 42 169 obtained grade E or better in two or more subjects. This translates to 83,1% pass rate and increase of 1,2% from 81,9% recorded in 2018,” he said.

“Private candidates were 9 319 in total and 8 617 wrote two or more subjects and 5 654 obtained a Grade E or better yielding 65,6% pass rate. Female candidates were 19 877 and 19 689 wrote two or more subjects and 17 525 passed two or more subjects yielding 89% pass rate,” he said. — IPS