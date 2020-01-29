Zim Under-19s thrash Canada to make plate semis

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

EMMANUEL Bawa struck an emphatic unbeaten century to help the Zimbabwe Under-19 side beat Canada by 95 runs in the ICC World Cup Plate quarterfinal in Potchefstroom, South Africa yesterday.

Zimbabwe progressed to the plate semi-final where they will play Sri Lanka, who beat Nigeria in the other quarterfinal, on Friday.

Batting at number seven, Bawa scored 107 off 95 balls as Zimbabwe posted a huge 271 for 7 total after winning the toss and choosing the bat first.

Bawa enjoyed an unbeaten 130-run eighth wicket partnership with number eight batsman Gareth Chirawu who scored 54 runs off just 45 balls to steer the team to a big target for Canada.

Middle order batsman Taurayi Tugwete had chipped in with another half century earlier on in the innings.

Zimbabwe found themselves in a bit of a rut with five wickets down for just 54 runs, but the middle order produced big performances to change the tide of the game.

Needing 272 to win, Canada lost two wickets with just two runs on the board and were soon reeling at 69/5.

Eventually they were bowled out for 176, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Chirawu and Nkosilathi Nungu grabbing two wickets each.

Captain Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba and Tugwete contributed a wicket each as Zimbabwe romped to a convincing victory.

Bawa was voted the man of the match.