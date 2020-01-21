Rains leave trail of destruction in Vungu

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

HEAVY rains that pounded the Midlands province’s Vungu district over the weekend left a trail of destruction, submerging homes and damaging roads, with scores of motorists and pedestrians struggling to navigate the flooded streets in the vast area which covers Gweru’s peri-urban suburbs such as Woodlands.

When Southern Eye arrived in Woodlands Park yesterday morning, residents were removing valuables such as refrigerators, television sets, blankets, clothing and food from flooded homes.

Vungu Rural District Council ward 16 councillor Parirenyatwa Nyika, who was helping some residents to remove their valuables, said the disaster had happened at a time they least expected it.

“Some residents actually spent the night standing in their homes as there was water everywhere. Schoolchildren had their books and stationery destroyed by the water, while household property was affected. It is a bad situation,” he said.

Nyika called on well-wishers to chip in and alleviate the disaster.

“The people who were affected right now are distressed and traumatised. We call upon people and organisations with a heart to help us. They can come down here to witness the problem. Some affected families said a stream from Mkoba had burst its banks, directing its waters into their homes during the time it was raining,” he said.

Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavima was said to be in a meeting when sought for comment and did not respond to questions sent to him.

Chiwundura legislator Livingstone Chimina, whose constituency covers the affected area, said he had visited the affected families and was in the process of engaging government and the corporate world for support.

“We are looking into that crisis with a view to assisting the people who were affected. I visited the area and saw that people had encountered big losses. At the moment our councillor Nyika is on the ground. We hope to find a solution,” he said.