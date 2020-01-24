Pole Position Karts sponsors Mini Rok Championship

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

POLE Position Karts has given Sables Kart Club a major boost this season after they moved in to sponsor the 2020 Mini Rok Championship which will be held over eight meetings at Donnybrook kart section in Harare.

The winner of the karting event, set aside for kids aged 8 – 13, will get an opportunity to represent the country at the Rok Cup Superfinal which is held in Italy every year.

The event will be held from October 14 to 17 at the South Garda in Lonato.

So far, kart racing sensation Zac Dufty remains the only Zimbabwean to compete at the Rok world finals, after making a successive appearance in 2013 and 2014.

Up for grabs also will be trophies and additional prizes for each round of the championship.

“The current efforts to rejuvenate Sables Kart Club provide an opportunity for us to work more closely with the club. Pole Position Karts has an extensive customer base, social media presence, technical knowledge and strong links with top South African kart teams,” Pole Position Karts owner Kevin Dufty told Newsday Sport.

“We will help boost promotion of the Mini Rok class and aim to increase grid size and create a more competitive environment at Sables Kart Club.

“The class is the first step in developing motorsport and in order to build the ‘roots’ of karting, it’s important to encourage the younger classes who will then continue to compete in the classes for more experienced drivers. Overall, this is an important step for motorsport in Zimbabwe and hopefully more youngsters will be able to take up this opportunity to qualify for the ROK world finals,” added Dufty.

The Mini Rok class is raced at the 777m track at Donnybrook kart track under international rules which place emphasis on driver skill.

It is an important step in developing motorsport and Pole Position Karts management will provide direct involvement with competitors through technical assistance, spares, karts, engines and driver coaching.

Pole Position Karts is a successful rental kart business in Zimbabwe with its own track, a fleet of 18 karts and a full electronic Mylaps timing system at its venue in Eastlea where members of the public can enjoy the thrill of karting.