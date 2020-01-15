Herentals rebuild for new campaign

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Herentals have begun the process of rebuilding a team that will compete for the top honours in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) after escaping relegation on the final day last year.

Herentals had a brilliant debut season in 2018 which saw them finish the league race on sixth place ahead of giants Caps United, Dynamos, Harare City and ZPC Kariba.

But last year was a different script as the Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva-coached side struggled to win matches, drawing half of them which sucked them into the relegation dogfight.

It seemed all but over going into the final match of the season as they travelled to in-form Bulawayo Chiefs needing nothing short of a win to survive.

Striker Blessing Majarira scored the only goal of the match that made sure the team stayed afloat.

“We are focusing on reshaping the team and fight for a better position for 2020. We do not want to fight relegation like we did last season, so we are bringing in fresh blood,” Herentals secretary Fainos Madhumbu said.

Herentals have already lost promising youngster Tino Benza to United Kingdom-based Future Lions Academy while Kelvin Bingala has moved to Lumwana Radiants in the Zambian Premiership.

They are also likely to lose Young Warriors’ Juan Mutudza with Dynamos believed to be the frontrunners to land the striker.

“Tino is joining a European team, Mutudza is leaving and Bingala is now in Zambia. For us, it is an indication that we develop our players well.

“As a result, Clinton Jim is joining from our Division One team which is our developmental side. Another player is coming in from a Division One team in the Central Region,” Madhumbu said. Herentals are understood to be chasing the signature of former Mushowani Stars kingpin Clemence Zimondi.