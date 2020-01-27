Dynamos not yet done with signings

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS have signed a staggering 11 new players so far to beef up their squad ahead of the new league season; but they are not yet finished, with the club’s chairperson Isiah Mupfurutsa revealing that they were still very much active on the player transfer window market.

The Harare football giants have been one of the busiest on the market, and have made a complete overhaul of their squad with the arrival of Partson Jaure, Jeansmith Mutudza, Sylvester Appiah, Byron Madzokere, David Temwanjira, Barnabas Mushunje, Nkosi Mhlanga, Tanaka Chidhobha, Lennox Mutsetse, Tinotenda Chiunye and goalkeeper Tymon Mvula.

Mupfurutsa said the club was happy with their business so far, but still wants to sign more players in forward positions.

“We are content with how our transfer business has gone so far, but we are still in the market,” he said.

“We need to beef up some key positions in the team. We are still short on strikers.”

Dynamos were left short of forward players after veteran striker Edward Sadomba retired from playing football at the end of the season.

Evans Katema, who was their main striker last year, also left for Zambia a month ago, but reports suggest that his intended move into one of that country’s top club failed to materialise.

DeMbare are understood to be negotiating for a reunion with the dreadlocked striker, but they are reportedly facing fierce competition from rivals Caps United and Chicken Inn, who are said to be angling for his signature as well.

Young Nigel Katawa, who was another regular for the team last season, is away in Russia for trials, while Tawanda Macheke has not renewed his contract, which expired at the end of the year. He has not been training with the club in their pre-season sessions.

Mupfurutsa refused to reveal the names of the forward players they are trying to bring to the club, but reports suggest that they are could be closing in on Caps United’s speedy winger Phineas Bamusi.

The former Triangle United player gave the biggest hint that he might cross the great divide when he posted on Facebook a picture of himself during the match against Dynamos last season.

The picture ignited a fierce debate among Dynamos and Caps United supporters, with the former welcoming him to their club, while the latter said the gesture meant nothing.

Sources, however, told NewsDay Sport that the fleet-footed player had already agreed personal terms with Dynamos, and a deal could be announced before the end of this week.

Dynamos said they are building a “machine” of a team as they seek to challenge for the league title which they last won in 2014.

“We have gone for a long time without winning the league title, so I don’t see anything wrong with being ambitious. The coach has given us a list of players that he feels can win the title and we have done our part as management,” Mupfurutsa said.

“We have managed to get almost all the players from the list. We will give the technical team all the necessary support that they need to achieve our targets.”

Dynamos started their pre-season last week and had their team-building and bonding camp just outside Harare, which will be followed by an orientation this week.

“This was part of the pre-season training, which is good for team bonding and integration. Not only that, we had some presentations by experts on things such as anti-doping, laws of the game, HIV and how to handle the media,” Mupfurutsa added.

Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president and former Dynamos captain Desmond Maringwa was one of the experts who gave presentations.