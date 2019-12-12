More parties to join Zanu PF: SK

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

MORE political parties in the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) are set to join or re-join Zanu PF following in the footsteps of Brian Mteki, the ruling party spokesperson said yesterday.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo told journalists after a politburo meeting that the appetite for Polad members to join Zanu PF was high.

“The political commissar (Victor Matemadanda) gave his report where he said there was a groundswell of political parties wanting to rejoin or join Zanu PF. The year 2020 will no doubt be a milestone as the party gathers more strength,” Moyo said.

Among the Polad members are Thokozani Khupe of MDC-T and Lovemore Madhuku who leads the National Constitutional Assembly.

MDC has accused political parties who are in Polad of being Zanu PF appendages, arguing they were not engaged in any meaningful dialogue except agreeing with the ruling party.

The politburo also considered the lands commission report where Zanu PF called for swift action against land barons fingered in the illegal sale of State land.

“Upon receiving the report by the commission of inquiry on the sale of State land in urban areas, the party stands with the majority hence issues like living in squalid conditions with no clean water, sanitation, roads and other social amenities must be addressed,” Moyo said.

“The issue of corruption and land barons must be dealt with and the law must take its course without fear or favour.”

He said the politburo also discussed preparations for the party’s conference which will be officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa tomorrow and closed on Saturday, adding the issues of leadership would not be discussed.

“There is a rumour that is circulating that we are going to Goromonzi for elections. I want to emphasise that the 18th national people’s conference is not a congress,” Moyo said.

“It is, therefore, not elective like any other conference. As per our constitution, it’s only congress that entertains elections.

“Therefore please take note very seriously over this misleading social media report that we are heading to Goromonzi to elect leadership, there is no such thing.”

Mnangagwa said the conference would be used to mobilise Zimbabweans towards economic growth.