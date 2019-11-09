ZPC Kariba cry foul

BY FORTUNE MBELE

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi is unhappy at what he claims was late announcement of the venue for the semi-final of the Chibuku Super Cup tie against Highlanders which is set for Barbourfields (BF) Stadium tomorrow, but is confident they will progress to the final.

The draw for the semi-final was held on Monday with the power utility side coming out of the hat first and the venues were announced the following day, with the match set for BF.

Tamirepi said despite his concerns his team would continue with their dominance of Bosso.

“My concern is the way things are being done. The venue should be announced well in advance and announcing it late is not fair at all. In any case, we came out of the hat first and we would be at home and not withstanding Highlanders form we have not lost a game against them when we are at home. Highlanders have been our regular customers and we will sail through to the final,” he said.

Tamirepi said only poor or biased officiating could hinder his team’s chances.

“Our concern is how the game will be handled. It is handled fairly, we will sail through.”

ZPC Kariba are without four injured players, including goalkeeper Tendai Hove, Sylvester Appiah, Fungai Chirinda and Samuel Makawa.

Highlanders coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh does not consider it an advantage that his side will be playing at BF.

De Jongh said since BF has one of the best pitches in the country, he is praying that they get good match officials for the tie.

“I don’t believe in that playing at home is an advantage because from my experience anything is possible. The only thing that is good is that we are playing on a good pitch. ZPC Kariba is a good team and they play good football and we hope to have fair referees,” De Jongh said.

Highlanders have been on a good run in the Chibuku Super Cup so far, beating archrivals Dynamos in the first round and FC Platinum in the quarter-finals.

Prince Dube has scored in both matches and returns after missing the last two matches due to suspension.

De Jongh said the team’s confidence could carry them to a good outcome.

“ZPC Kariba are challenging for the league title and we are out of the race that is a reality, but we are playing with a lot of confidence and the spirits are high and hope for a good result. We are working hard and I am pushing the players and let’s hope come Sunday we emerge winners and go to the final,” De Jongh said.