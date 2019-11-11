Vabati VaJehovha charm fans

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

TOP gospel choral outfit Vabati vaJehovha members charmed their fans when they graced Baba Harare’s album launch at Long Cheng’s Food Nest Restaurant in Harare on Friday last week.

The music outfit, which commands a huge following, delighted fans when they staged one of the songs off an album they collaborated with Baba Harare.

“I grew up in a Christian environment. Back home we went to church so it’s a way of being close to God, teaching people about God and practicing what we used to do back then,” Baba Harare said.

Top musicians, including Andy Muridzo, Progress Chipfumo, Peter Moyo, Carlos Green and Gift Amuli also entertained the crowd during the colourful launch. Baba Harare said the six-track album — his fourth offering — was inspired by love, nature and God. The album also features Buffalo Souljah and Peter Moyo in separate collaborations.

The artiste said the production was unique when compared to his previous releases.

“This album has three jit tracks, two Afro-fusion (pieces) and one reggae song. My previous albums had only one jit song,” he explained.

He said the track Generator was a love song dedicated to his girlfriend.