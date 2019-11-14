SRC approves ZLGU elective AGM

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has finally given the green light for the Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU) to hold their elective annual general meeting (AGM) which will be held at Royal Harare Golf Club on Saturday.

ZLGU’s annual general meeting was initially scheduled to be held on October 26 but was postponed after the SRC ordered that the gathering should not go ahead following concerns raised the by the Harare Provincial Ladies Golf Association (HPLGA) president Nina Geyser.

However, following a meeting on October 29 between the country’s supreme sports regulatory body and the ZLGU excecutive led by its outgoing president Caroline Mtsambiwa, SRC noted that the latter’s election process was done in compliance with its constitution.

In a letter to ZLGU president Caroline Mtsambiwa on Monday, SRC acting director general Sheila Gwatidzo said the ladies golf union was free to hold its elective meeting where a new excecutive is set to be elected into office.

“After having analysed your submissions, SRC noted that all due election processes were done accordingly and in line with the ZLGU constitution,” Gwatidzo said in the letter gleaned by NewsDay Sport.

“In view of this, the ZLGU excecutive is therefore cleared and advised to go ahead and convene the 2019 elective general meeting on a date and time which is convenient to the union.

SRC notes that the ZLGU elective general meeting was due by 31 October, 2019 but due to concerns raised by the HPLGA president pertaining the elective procedure, SRC intervened to ensure that election procedures were correctly followed. ZLGU could, therefore, not meet the deadline. In this view SRC hereby authorises ZLGU to convene the meeting outside the constitutionally dictated period,” Gwatidzo added.

Under the leadership of outgoing president Mtsambiwa, Zimbabwe women’s golf enjoyed a successful period on the course as local female golfers reclaimed the country’s status as a rising force on the continent.

Two months ago Zimbabwe won their second successive title in the biannual Gilberson and Page Trophy golf tournament hosted by Kenya, two maintain their dominance having ended a 14-year wait to win the coveted title in 2017.