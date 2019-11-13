MDC activists in fatal crash

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Two MDC activists in Mashonaland East died in a road accident on Sunday night when their vehicle collided head-on with another near Ruwa while on their way from Harare, where they had gone for a rally.

Paul Chikuni (34), a Marondera ward 1 branch chairman, died on the spot while Admire Takawira, who was driving the Honda Fit vehicle they were travelling in, was pronounced dead on arrival at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Another party supporter, who was in the vehicle, Moreblessing Maradza, escaped with minor injuries.

Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu (MDC) said the trio had gone to Harare to attend the rally which was banned by the police at the last minute.

Takawira, a former police officer, who was leading the opposition party’s security and intelligence portfolio in Marondera district, will be buried in Masvingo today while funeral arrangements for Chikuni are still in progress.

Chikuni had a pending case of obstructing course of justice before the courts after he and an MDC councillor, Charles Ngwena, allegedly barred three police officers from arresting a banana vendor.

The two allegedly told the police officers to arrest President Emmerson Mnangagwa for organising an anti-sanctions march on October 25.

MDC Marondera district secretary spokesperson, Farai Nyandoro, said the opposition party had lost dedicated cadres.

“We are saddened as a party because of the demise of our comrades who sacrificed their all for the attainment of a better Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The most worrying thing is that their vision had been cut short courtesy of our roads which are in bad state. We have also lost four members within a short space of time, but their death is going to make our resolve even stronger in our quest to see to it that the (Zanu PF) regime is removed.”