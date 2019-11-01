Marondera businesses cry foul over power outages

Businesses operating in Marondera central business district (CBD) yesterday petitioned the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC) complaining that they have not been getting electricity during the day for several months now.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The petition was signed by 97 business people in the farming town.

“We, the undersigned, are concerned citizens who urge our leaders to act now to ensure that the Marondera CBD, especially the other part of town (from Chicken Inn to OK Supermarket) and areas bordering the same, are also supplied with electricity during working hours. The other Marondera CBD, including areas around local Zesa and the municipality offices, are always favoured and powered,” the petition read.

ZETDC was also accused of providing power in low-density areas, where top government officials and politicians stay.

“The nearby residential suburbs like Cherutombo and Paradise Park are most favoured and supplied with power during the day. Surely, the CBD area should be getting priority during the day to support business entities and ensure less interruption to services. We feel we are the forgotten and treated unfairly and like second class citizens in our own town,” the petition further read.

The petition was also copied to Energy minister Fortune Chasi, Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengi and Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewo, among others.

Efforts to get a comment from Zesa officials in Marondera were fruitless, with their top engineer reportedly in Chinhoyi.

However, Chasi tweeted that he would look into the matter.