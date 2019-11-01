Local film in triple award nomination

FILMMAKER Shem Zemura’s dream to see his village stories receive recognition on international platforms came true with the triple award nomination for the film, Kushata KweMoyo, at the annual Lake International PanAfrican Film Festival (LIPFF) slated for November 7 to 10 in Kenya.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Kushata KweMoyo, a 92-minute feature film, was nominated for the Best Feature Film, Best Actress and Best Editor awards at the festival.

Zemura — the film’s producer and director — will leave for Kenya with Best Actor nominee Gamuchirai Duve , who plays the character of Chiedza. He described the nominations as a great milestone.

“I am very excited that our talent is being recognised outside Zimbabwe on a Pan African platform. Being nominated is a big milestone for Rain Media, Mirazvo Productions, the cast and the crew of the film,” he said, adding that the film’s success was the result of collaborative effort.

He cited the Mirazvo crew and cast of Duve, Kudzai Musingo, Tinotenda Sataande, Charles Mzemba, Amanda Ranganawa and Ashley Savanhu.

Duve said she was excited about the nomination, her first outside Zimbabwe.

“I was happy when I heard the news… It’s a great achievement since it’s my first time to be nominated outside Zimbabwe. It’s so encouraging and made me believe in myself,” she said.

Kushata KweMoyo is about a woman who is forced to deal with her dark past when her step sister pays an unexpected visit. It won the Best Feature and Best Actor awards at the National Arts and Merit Awards in 2018 and got an official selection at the ZIFF-2018.