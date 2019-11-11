Hailstorm destroys Zibagwe homes

SOME families in ward 2 Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency have been left homeless following a hailstorm which destroyed their houses.

BY PHYLLIS MBANJE

More than a week ago, heavy rains and a hailstorm swept through the area, causing extensive damage to homes and other property.

Councillor Rodgers Nhari said they were still collating figures for the total number of affected families.

“We have eight households in Mulala Park village that have suffered damage of property and houses from the heavy rains and hailstorm,” Nhari told NewsDay on Friday.

He said some of the houses had totally been destroyed.

In Rockville village, two more houses had their roofs blown away by heavy winds.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing hostile weather conditions that include high temperatures, with areas such as Beitbridge recording around 44,5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Zimbabwe National Climate Change Response Strategy document, the impact of climate change and variability are becoming more evident with increased incidences of droughts, floods, hailstorms and heat waves.

Climate change is one of the biggest threats facing global development, with developing countries being more vulnerable due to their low adaptive capacity.

The impacts of climate change in Zimbabwe are likely to stall the country’s development, pose a serious risk to food security and adaptation capacity.

The National Climate Change Response Strategy was among the many processes that sought to establish specific provisions for dealing with climate change issues, understanding the extent of the threat and putting in place specific actions to manage potential impacts.