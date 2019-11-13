Green Machine seek restart

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo has demanded a response from his players ahead of the home clash against ZPC Kariba which comes after setbacks in their last three league matches.

The two teams face off at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow in a match that the Green Machine desperately need to win after picking a single point from their last three matches, which has opened up opportunities for FC Platinum and Chicken Inn who are in hot pursuit of the table toppers.

Should the Harare giants win this contest against a tough ZPC Kariba side, it will help boost their morale as the league programmes stagger towards the end.

“This is one of the biggest games we are going to play. We expect an instant reaction after that defeat to TelOne. We need to grind out a good result and we have been presented with the ZPC Kariba game and it is an opportunity for us. From what I have seen at training they (the players) are raring to go. We will definitely go all out in attack and it is only a matter of how many goals we would score in our objective to win the match,” Dodo said.

The Caps United coach said he had a full complement of the squad apart from defender Method Mwanjale, who is unlikely to play again this season and Kudzi Nyamupfukudza.

“Players that were injured have recovered and we are clean in terms of suspensions. One good thing about us is that we have a squad that is almost complete in as much as we don’t have the other two Method Mwanjale and Kudzi Nyamupfukudza,” said Dodo.

Caps United have four players that are facing disciplinary hearing over allegations of assaulting a referee and Dodo said he was doing everything to psyche up the players so that they are not distracted from their objective of winning the championship.

“I think the timing was wrong as we prepare to play against ZPC Kariba but we will do everything we can to psyche up the players.”

The Harare giants are at the top of the log standings with 59 points from 29 matches, two ahead of nearest challengers FC Platinum.

PSL fixtures

Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v Hwange (Luveve), Mushowani Stars v Chicken Inn (Trojan Mine), Harare City v TelOne (Rufaro), Chapungu v Dynamos (Ascot), Manica Diamonds v Fc Platinum (Vengere),

Triangle v Herentals (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Yadah (NSS), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow; Caps United v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro)