Complacency creeps into Caps camp

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Caps United coach Darlington Dodo (pictured) believes that his side’s recent dip in form is a product of complacency that has crept into the camp.

The Green Machine have picked one point from their last three matches which has flung the title race wide open with five matches left in the season.

On Sunday, Caps were handed their eighth defeat of the season when they fell to relegation-threatened TelOne at Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

Their defeat came after title rivals and second-placed FC Platinum had also lost to Bulawayo Chiefs the previous day.

An opportunity had presented itself for Caps to restore a five-point cushion on FC Platinum at the top, but Dodo’s side floundered and left their fans a frustrated lot.

Caps’ next assignment will be against ZPC Kariba, who now feel they are still within touching distance as they are six points behind the stuttering log leaders.

And Dodo is already ruing the chances his side blew away as the title race reaches the crescendo.

“The last few games have not been so good to us. Let’s hope we won’t live to regret these two opportunities because as it stands, the race is still open to any of the top four teams,” Dodo said.

He, however, believes that his side has what it takes to recover and continue with the push for the main prize.

“For us, it has been a matter of failing to utilise the chances that come our way perhaps because of complacency. We are still in it and I believe the boys are mentally strong to finish off this season.”

Chicken Inn are a more pleased side with the way things went at the weekend, even though they were not involved.

They have played a match less than Caps and FC Platinum and could close the gap on the Green Machine to two points in their outstanding match against Triangle.

While Caps are counting their losses, TelOne are rejoicing after easing their relegation woes which saw them climb out of the drop zone.

Their battle to beat the drop is far from over, but the three points they picked were crucial.

Bulawayo Chiefs, who were in the drop zone for the better part of the season, are now looking a good bet for survival as they are one of the in-form sides of the top division.

They have recorded three wins in their last five matches, with one draw and a defeat during that period.

The fight for survival is as topsy turvy as it is at the top with about nine teams in danger of finishing among the bottom four.

Mushowani Stars are in a spot of bother with just three points from their last five matches, while Yadah are still stuck at the basement of the table despite their win over Chapungu on Sunday.