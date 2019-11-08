Bosso’s prized Prince returns

HIGHLANDER’S top striker Prince Dube bounces back on Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium to lead the Bulawayo giants’ charge against ZPC Kariba in the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup after missing two league matches due to suspension.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Dube was shown a straight red card against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium two weeks ago and missed the league games against Yadah and Dynamos.

Coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh is glad to have Dube back.

“All the players that I have been working with are available. Prince is back from the red card and we have no injuries. We might be dropping one player from the regular squad of 18 because Prince is back, but we will see about that tomorrow (today) or Saturday. He is doing fine. He missed two matches. Like every other player he is in good spirits. He is an important player and has a good fighting spirit. He is back and I am happy. As a coach he will give me more tactical options on how I can surprise the opponents,” De Jongh said.

The Dutchman said he was impressed by his central defender Peter Muduhwa in the mid-week league game against Yadah FC at Barbourfields Stadium last Thursday, adding that the player showed great leadership qualities.

Highlanders won that match 3-1.

Ruled out is attacking midfielder Devine Mhindirira who picked up a severe knock against Chicken Inn early last month and De Jongh said he could be out for four weeks, probably ruling him out for the rest of the season.

He was replaced in that game by Adrian Silla who has been in good form lately together with Denzel Khumalo, Tinashe Makanda and the defensive linkman Nqobizitha Masuku.

De Jongh yesterday said it was very important for Highlanders to reach the final of the Chibuku Super Cup.

“It’s important for the club to reach the final and not necessarily for me. For me it’s just doing my job and look at each game as it comes. Let’s hope we get to the final for the first time for the club in the history of Chibuku (since the tournament returned). It will give the club a big boost for the future. I want to win; that is normal for any coach but it’s for the club to get a boost and that is very important,” the Dutchman said.

The other semi-final pits Harare City against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium tomorrow after the Sunshine City Boys beat Triangle in a penalty shoot-out in the quarter-final at Rufaro Stadium on Wednesday.