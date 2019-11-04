Aspiring designer for exhibition

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

ASPIRING designer Tadiwa Chimhowa is set to hold a solo three-day academic art exhibition on November 11-13 at Harare’s Netone headquarters under the theme: A New Dawn.

“The general definition of new is to recreate, to bring something fresh, unseen and unheard. Dawn is a day’s break which symbolises the start of a fresh day with fresh activities,” he said.

Chimhowa said she was inspired by everyday challenges, which she used to give new life to objects deemed useless.The Creative Art and Industrial Design student at Chinhoyi University of Technology said everything started with a design.

She said the exhibition, meant to usher her into the real world of design, was part of the practicals for her programme.The exhibition will bring together artworks of the different courses done since the beginning of my degree programme.

The designer said she exposed to various areas of art which helped inspire the artworks that are to be revealed in this exhibition.