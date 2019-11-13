Arrival 55’s new album fetches US$300

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Arrival 55’s much-awaited seven-track album, Chibharanzi Chinobhadhara, fetched US$300 after music promoter Monica Mabhena bought a copy during its official launch on Sunday.

The album, which was recorded at Mount Zion Records by DJ T Man, found many takers at Guruve Hotel who jostled to buy the disk by one of their own.

Mabhena was the highest bidder after forking out US$300 for the new album which she said was competitive in Zimdancehall.

“As a promoter, I felt I should give value to hard work by buying the disc at US$300, although ordinary discs were selling at ZWL$30. But hard workers should be rewarded. This album is very competitive and, I assure you, the track Chibharanzi will be a hit,” she said.

The artiste has since called on other upcoming musicians in Mashonaland Central to support each other and so far he has partnered with Mvurwi-based Ding who did not disappoint during the album launch.

“I am receiving overwhelming support from Mashonaland Central, Guruve mostly, hence I should also extend that generosity to other upcoming artistes and so far we are conducting shows with Ding from Mvurwi,” Arrival 55 said.

Arrival 55 and Ding said they were currently on a provincial tour in Mashonaland Central with Mvurwi and Bindura towns being their next targets.

“We have started with Guruve today as partners and we are on a provincial tour before year end, Mvurwi and Bindura are our next targets,” Ding said.