Senior cop’s wife tortures child over sweet

BY ALLIEWAY NYONI

A WIFE of a senior Buchwa Support Unit policeman has been convicted of brutally torturing her nine-year-old stepson by tying his legs and hands with an electric cable before heavily assaulting him with a skipping rope over a sweet.

Zvishavane magistrate, Achy Wochiunga was told how the 28-year-old woman further dragged the child with his clothes packed in a plastic bag to his teacher Sheila Matsuro, who had questioned her over the attack.

Magistrate Wochiunga initially convicted the woman on Saturday and asked her to return on Tuesday for sentencing, but further remanded her to October 28 for sentence.

State prosecutor Faith Mwale told the court that on September 28 around 1pm, the woman returned home and discovered that her stepson had eaten a sweet she had left.

She asked the child and he told her that he had ate it since he was hungry because no food had been left in the house for him to eat.

The woman angrily took an electric cable and tied the hands and legs of the boy before she brutally struck him with a pink USB cable and a skipping rope. Neighbours tried and failed to restrain her. The child suffered severe injuries.

The following day the child went to school and during a Physical Education lesson, her teacher Matsuro discovered the bruises and wounds caused by the torture and asked the child what happened. He explained.

After the child explained his ordeal, Matsuro, with permission from the school authorities, approached the woman trying to counsel her not to abuse the child. This did not go well with the woman who then packed the toddler’s clothes in a plastic bag before dragging him to Matsuro’s house accusing her for interfering in her home affairs. She dumped the minor at Matsuro’s house.

Matsuro then reported the case to Buchwa Police leading to the woman’s arrest.