SA-founded church works with traditional healers

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA\DARLINGTON MWASHITA

THE Revelation Church of God on Saturday said, unlike other modern churches, it was working well with traditional healers.

The church made the revelations at its health walk and family day at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo in a bid to promote healthy living, Africanism and family unity.

The church, founded by South African Samuel Radebe, is an indigenous church based on African spirituality and is structured to restore and recall indigenous people to their spiritual roots.

One of the leaders, “Mholi” Nkululeko Zondo said the church taught congregrants the importance of ubuntu and not to abandon their African spiritual identities.

“We are urging congregants to look back where they came from in terms of African traditional religion as many have totally deserted their cultural backgrounds,” Zondo said.

He added that they worked hand in hand with African traditional healers to balance African and Christian religions.

“Our church is open to anyone, be it from Zion or Apostolic churches. We do not discriminate. Our doctrine is that we are not here to judge anyone, hence you will find that we also worship together with sangomas and traditional healers,” he said.

He said it was key that people retain their African heritage and identity.

“The roots of a black person are not white, they are black…there is no nation with no religion or culture, hence we should not put more focus on Christian religion only,” Zondo said.

He said many people were now Eurocentric at the expense of African traditions and religion.

“You will find out that most countries in Africa are called Christian countries because we practise Christianity which is a colonial religion. We need to be selective of what we adopt from the West as Christianity came with missionaries to replace African religion and culture,” Zondo said.

“We do not need only politicians to build Africa, we need all the spiritual guidance that we can to lead. Politicians need to work with spiritual guidance to lead Africa,” he said.

Zimbabwe International Traditional Healers Association leader David Mabhiyani Ngwenya said he appreciated Radebe’s efforts to bring traditional healers into the church.

“I am very thankful that Radebe has recognised us and we are very happy that we are given the platform to perform during church services,” Ngwenya said.