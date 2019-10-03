Online Gambling in South Africa

In South Africa, gambling has been restricted for many years and in 1965, the South Africa Gambling Act banned all forms of gambling with the exception of betting on horse racing. For those residing in the country, there were not many legal options when it came to playing casino games. In the 1970s, casinos did start to operate in homelands, but these locations were not easily accessible. By 1995, it was believed that more than 2000 illegal casinos were operating.

Changes came about in 1994 when all forms of gambling were legalized and the National Gambling Act of 1996 started a system of licensed gd a lottery. The act was later repealed in 2004 and finally in 2008, The National Amendment Act was enforced. This allowed casinos to receive licenses to operate and also opened the doors to legal online gambling in the country. Unfortunately, in 2011, laws clarified that South Africa online gambling is illegal.

Luckily, there are many offshore casino sites that gladly accept SA players, so there are many secure options when it comes to playing casino games online. Online betting in the country is legal when it comes to placing wagers on horse racing and sporting events, but as for traditional casino games, the act of wagering online is considered illegal and you will not find any licensed sites operating in the country.

South African Payment Options

While there are currently no legal online casinos operating within the borders of South Africa, players do have options to play at sites operating in other countries. These sites provide native languages and currencies so that SA players can easily access games and manage their accounts securely.

When it comes to conducting transactions at an online casino, South African players will find they are able to conduct their payments in Rand and will also be able to choose from a long list of trusted and secure banking options.

Credit and debit cards are a preferred choice for many as these will offer fast and simple account management options. The most common credit and debit cards being used today include Visa, MasterCard, Diners Club, and American Express. However, most online casinos will only accept Visa and MasterCard. Deposits will be conducted instantly and platers can also conduct withdrawals of winnings using their credit and debit cards.

Easy EFT is also a great option for managing an online casino account. With this option, funds are transferred electronically to a bank account. Players will simply use funds in their bank account to make deposits as a selected casino site and any withdrawals will be processed back to the bank account.

Ewallet services are another secure option for SA online gamblers and with services like Neteller and Skrill, players can enjoy immediate transactions to their casino account and will also be able to process withdrawals quickly. Another popular ewallet option for players is EcoPayz.

Taxes on Gambling Winnings

When it comes to the amounts that are won when playing at an online casino, South African players are not required to pay taxed on these winnings as long as gambling is not a regular means of income.

Since most platers causally gamble and do so for recreation purposes, the winnings that are generated from the amazing casino games will not be subject to any taxes under the current laws in South Africa.

Any winnings that are earned from sports betting will not be subject to taxes, but if you win while legally betting on horse racing, there us a 6% Value-Added Tax that will be incurred.

Online Casino Games Popular with SA Players

South African players enjoy all types of casino games and with the leading online sites, they will find access to all games that are offered at land casinos. When accessing an online casino site, players will have the chance to place wagers on the most popular slot games. These games are the most popular form of gambling online as they offer easy access, simple gameplay, and they do not require strategy. With online slots, players will find they can alter bet amounts and will benefit from great game features like bonus rounds and even jackpot payouts.

Players who love the thrills of table and card games will be able to engage in their favorite games online. The best online casinos offer the chance to play games like blackjack, poker, roulette, baccarat, Craps, and so much more. With many game variations and multiple betting options, there is a game option for all players, no matter what particular table game they prefer.

One of the great benefits of playing online is the offering of live dealer games. These are card and table games that are simulcast live from a land location, presenting players with the feeling of being in their favorite land venue. Live dealer games often include versions of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, but many sites will also offer poker games and some other selections.

In addition to the classics like slots and table games, video poker is a top choice for many SA gamblers as these games provide some of the best possible payouts. There are actually online video poker games that have an RTP of over 100% when played using perfect video poker strategy.

Players from South Africa enjoy many types of casino games and with top-rated sites, all of these can easily be accessed from the comforts of home. Many online casinos have also started to offer legal online sports betting, which can be done using the same account, so this is also a betting option for those from SA.

Mobile Gambling Options

When you find a site that accepts players from South Africa and offer secure banking options, you will also find these sites to offer a mobile platform. With this, you are able to play your preferred games right on a mobile device. Most sites make use of multiple software providers, so mobile games are often web-based, making them accessible to players using any operating system. Many sites will also have a dedicated app that can be installed on Android or iOS devices.

Mobile gambling sites will also offer sports betting and even lottery games that can both generate great payouts. With a mobile gambling site, all laws are enforced and player protection is always offered to ensure a secure experience at all times.

Choosing a Safe Online Betting Site

When choosing a casino that caters to South African players, always make sure that the site is licensed and regulated and that it provides secure access to trusted games. Take time to consider the software being used as well as the supported payment options. The best casinos will provide fast transactions in Rands and will also support various languages.

Take some time to compare casino bonuses as these can greatly enhance the gambling experience. Casinos that accept South African players will provide a welcome bonus when making the first deposit and will also have a large assortment of ongoing bonuses that can add free cash and free spins to the account for more gambling action.

No matter where players choose to gamble, they should ensure the site is legally operating and that it provides player support at all times. With hundreds of sites currently operating, SA players will have many options and will find they can enjoy some of the best games in the industry without ever having to leave home!