Mlue Jay scoffs at fellow rappers

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED rapper Mlungisi “Mlue Jay” Moyo has scoffed at fellow top artistes who had looked down upon him while he was struggling up the ladder to success in a new song titled Uyakhumbula.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The song’s video was released last Saturday on YouTube. The track is off the recent EP, They Need Me, featuring the tracks Shisa Shisa, My Way and Girls. The EP carries themes on love and partying.

The song was produced by Everything’s Ghost and the video was directed by Dero Moe of Ofentse Mwase films.

Mlue Jay said the song was about the pain and struggles he went through just to earn recognition.

“The song is special to me because it speaks to everyone who has been through tough times, but managed to get through them,” he said.

“I remember, there was a time I wanted to work with some people who were already in the limelight back then, but they turned me down. I worked hard to an extent that they now wanted to work with me,” he said.

Mlue Jay said he was yet to reach his greatest heights, but was proud of his solo achievements so far.

“I can’t say I have made it in life, but I am now where I didn’t see myself at before. I have worked hard on my own to be where I am,” he said.

“I was nominated for 011 Awards in Johannesburg. My music has been playing on some of the biggest radio stations in South Africa. I launched my own record label and I have been dropping new music and videos.”

The rapper has been winning accolades and getting positive recognition.