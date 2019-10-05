Magistrate flees from violent convict

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

There was drama at the Kwekwe Magistrates Court when a notorious robber charged at the magistrate in court after being slapped with a 12-month jail term for failing to restitute his victims a sum of $61 026.

The convict, Tichaona Isaiah Chacha (34) of Mbizo, Kwekwe, leapt at magistrate Story Rushambwa and in the process destroyed court property. Court business was temporarily brought to a halt.

Prison officers, caught off guard, failed to stop Chacha as he advanced towards the magistrate who ran for dear life.

The court heard that on December 7, 2018, Chacha and his accomplices, who are still at large, demanded fuel from a Puma garage attendant in Kwekwe, who in turn informed them that the stock was for coupon holders only.

A misunderstanding arose between Chacha and the attendant which resulted in Chacha assaulting him.

On January 16 this year, Chacha and his accomplice, Simbarashe Mapenduka, approached Stephen Ncube on the pretext that they wanted to deal in foreign currency, but they bundled him into their car and drove him outside Kwekwe where they robbed and dumped him by the roadside.

On the following day, the convict and his colleagues blocked a Honda CRV in Kwekwe, assaulted passengers and robbed them of their cash. They also used a similar modus operandi on other victims on January 18, 2019.

Again on February 4 this year, Chacha and his accomplices went into the city’s central business district and approached Stephen Chinyama, who they accused of dealing in foreign currency. They assaulted him and attempted to snatch a bag of cash he was holding, but Chinyama managed to fight them off.

Freddy Ndoro prosecuted.