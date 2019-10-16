Former ZPC Kariba coach Ndabambi dies

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwean football has been dealt a huge blow following the passing on yesterday of coach Partson Ndabambi at his rural home in Gokwe.

Burial is set for Gokwe today.

Ndabambi, a passionate football person, had been unwell for the past two months, but his health is said to have deteriorated in the past month.

He coached several teams, among them Shooting Stars and ZPC Kariba.

Zifa described Ndabambi as a football servant who dedicated much of his life to the development of the local game.

“It is with deep regret and shock that we learnt of the death of Partson Ndabambi, a distinguished servant of football. He had great passion for football development and worked with great dignity with clubs which included Amazulu, Shooting Stars, ZPC Kariba, among others.

“He dedicated much of his life to the upliftment of the game and his demise is a huge loss to our game.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends in this difficult moment of grieving.

“As an association, we shall honour his memory by continuing to promote development of football so that our shared dream can one day be realised. May the soul of our dearly departed, father, brother, colleague and teammate rest in eternal peace.”