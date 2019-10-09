Digital art experts set to impart skills to local artists

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

AUSTRIAN-BASED co-founder of Artivive, an augmented reality (AR) tool used in digital art, Codin Popescu is scheduled to visit the country for a number of workshops set for October 24 and 25 at the Italian Cultural Centre in Greendale, Harare.

The workshops directed at bringing forward art in new media are being organised by Wada Collective, a group of young artists fronted by Chamunorwa Mararike, Dananayi Muwanigwa, Tamuka Chigeda, Colin Meda, Alfonso Masiyiwa and Sandiswe Buhle.

Wada Collective’s projects manager Mararike told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the workshops are aimed at empowering artists practising classical art to embrace digital art will also be graced by an award-winning Italian illustrator.

“Locally many artists have not yet embraced the new technology, so we want to share as much information as possible through the workshops that will educate artists and aspiring artists above the age of 16 on current digital techniques in art creation including digital painting and augmented reality,” he said.

“Digital art is a skill that must be learnt in order for our works to be marketable globally.”

Mararike said areas to be covered include foundations of illustration and character creation, digital illustration techniques, foundations of graphic animation, advanced graphic motion graphics techniques, foundations of augmented reality and augmented reality techniques.

He said there were also plans to take the workshops to Bulawayo in November after a positive response.

Artivive, the software co-founded by Popescu and Sergiu Ardelean in January 2017, is being used by more than 25 000 users exhibiting in 75 countries around the world.

It offers a new and innovative way for the audience to interact with exhibitions with visitors having to use only their own smartphones or tablets in order to experience the layer of augmented reality.