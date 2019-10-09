Away from Home play set for premiere

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

A NEW play titled Away from Home, which addresses the struggles that Zimbabweans are going through in the diaspora, will now debut on October 31 for free at the Jasen Mpepho Little Theatre in Harare.

The play, which failed to premier last week, was written by actress-cum-presenter, Lisa Gutu and directed by filmmaker, Jasen Mpepho.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Gutu said the play will focus on family disintegrations and crimes dogging Zimbabweans, particularly in South Africa.

“The play looks at the life of Vimbayi, a middle-aged pregnant woman, who receives bad news from her father-in-law that her husband (Marshal) based in South Africa had sent him a divorce token. They both travel to face him, but they are robbed at the station and later at Marshal’s South African home, where a break-in takes place and lives are lost,” she said.

“With the play, we seek to investigate and enlighten people on what is transpiring in the diaspora, which include the infamous xenophobic attacks. The recurring scourge of rioting and attacks on foreigners in South Africa, which led to dozens of injuries and hundreds of arrests has triggered anger in many African States and abroad.”

Gutu said her wish was to raise awareness on some of the issues that are being left unanswered and open discussion on the way forward.

Jason Mpepho theatre director Carol Magenga said theatre continues to promote innovations and creativity for artistes to help address different situations that Zimbabweans are facing and to showcase their talents.

“Our theatre is an open forum, a safe space for growth, innovation and creativity for the artists. It is going to be a hub where artists of all forms, be they dancers, singers, poets, actors, musicians, directors and producers, will converge to showcase their talents and address different societal issues,” she added.