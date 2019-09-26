ZTTU seeks assistance from China

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union (ZTTU) is looking to benefit more from the partnership with global giant in the sport China following the successful staging of the third edition of the Chinese Ambassador Cup held at Harare International School in Harare last weekend.

Zimbabwe impressed in the friendly match against a China team made up of Chinese living in the country, hosted by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

The local team impressed after winning the men team event as well as the men singles category with the country’s number one player Brian Chamboko emerging champion while Anesu Siringwani was runner-up in the women single competition.

ZTTU president Noah Ferenando appealed to Chinese ambassador Guo Shaochun, who was the guest of honour, to assist Zimbabwean players and coaches travel for training camps and competitions in China.

“We are grateful to the Chinese ambassador for hosting this Cup and it has benefitted our local game in many ways. We have seen a lot of improvement in our players even when we go to compete in the region,” he said at the end of the event.

“But because of the challenges that we face in the country we are appealing to you ambassador to help some of our players go to China for training camps and competitions. The same goes for our coaches, technical team and administrators who need to sharpen their knowledge, coaching techniques and management of the sport,” Ferenando added.

China is a dominant force in the world of table tennis and dominates international competitions.

The Asians won the women singles championship, Tian Dan beating Siringwani, the women team event as well as the mixed doubles.

ZTTU has done a lot of junior table tennis development especially in schools, but lack of senior clubs and competitive leagues has stunted the growth of the sport.

Some of the talented players Zimbabwe has include Tatenda Mumvuma, Vimbai Makuvasa, Tinotenda Fambira, Takunda Mudzinganyama Ashley Dlamini and Vongai Zhwakim, among others.