Zifa revive junior football

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) executive has started to fulfil some of the promises it made when it came into office last year after securing equipment for development of youth football across the country.

Previous administrations have been accused of failing to revive the development of football at grassroots level, which has been attributed to Zimbabwe’s failure to make an impact on the international front.

The kit, which includes soccer balls and jerseys, was unveiled in Harare yesterday during a Press conference attended by Zifa president Felton Kamambo, his deputy Philemon Machana as well as board members Farai Jere and Sugar Chagonda.

Kamambo said a structured youth league football would be launched in due course in each region in fulfilment of the association’s objective of youth football development.

The Zifa boss said a committee had already been set up to launch the youth league football, starting with the Eastern Region, followed by the Southern, Central and then Harare regions.

“In line with what was agreed at our last annual general meeting, we are going to launch a structured youth league in each of the four regions,” he said.

“A committee has already been set up that will launch the youth league starting with the Eastern Region then the other regions South, Central and then Harare.

We are going to have 10 clubs per region, meaning we will have 40 clubs participating in all regions.”

Kamambo said they would start with the Under-15 age group, with the Under-17 set to be launched next year, while the Under-19 age group will be launched last.

He added that the teams would be kept together before graduating into the senior team.

Apart from the youth league football launch, the Zifa boss also said they would also move to enhance the development of women football.