White farmers urged to get offer letters

GOVERNMENT has appealed to white commercial farmers who were spared the axe during the fast-track land redistribution programme to formally approach the Lands ministry and obtain offer letters in order to acquire bankable 99-year leases.

Addressing Mashonaland West farmers yesterday, Lands and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri said: “If you are occupying a farm and you don’t have an offer letter, go (and) get an offer letter. The reason why government has allowed you to remain on the piece of land up to today is because they want you. They recognised the role you

are playing, so go (and) get an offer letter.”

“There should be no other considerations to say you are not on the list. Which list? The (Zanu PF) party

representatives recommended some farmers to remain. I am a member of the Zanu PF politburo. So, we are saying

all those who are on the land who do not have offer letters, please, do us a favour so that you don’t

unnecessarily get inconvenienced,” Shiri added.

Turning to the issue of illegal settlers, Shiri said they should be evicted.

“We have tasked Provincial Affairs ministers, using their Joint Operational Command team when applicable, to

ensure that illegal settlers are removed and those who are genuinely in need of the land they should be

resettled once land has been identified,” he said .

Shiri expressed concern over vast tracts of land lying idle in various parts of the country and urged the

landowners to fully utilise the resource or risk evictions.