Vocal Ex in new album launch

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO’S most celebrated gospel choir Vocal Ex is set to launch their second offering, Eyethw’indaba (Our Story), on September 29 which will feature ex-Joyous Celebration member Mkhululi Bhebhe and Eric Moyo.

The CD and DVD launch will be held at FOG Auditorium.

The group’s director, Thembelani Theodore Mdlaziba, confirmed the developments to NewsDay Life & Style.

“On September 29 we will launch our second album to date which was recorded on April 6 when we did our 5th anniversary concert. The first one was recorded in our infancy when we were two years old,” he said.

“It is a moment that then created so many opportunities for both the group and individuals of note such as DeLukes, Melzee Music, Nceku and Chelsea Mguni.”

Mdlaziba said on the day of the launch, they will take the opportunity to avail the music on radio stations and online stores.

He described Moyo and Bhebhe as part of Vocal Ex’s “extended family” whose exposure to international stages as part of Joyous Celebration was beneficial to the group.

He said fans should expect a scintillating and energetic performance on the day and expressed gratitude to their fans in Bulawayo.

“Bulawayo has always supported us beyond measure and we believe it is for a reason. They have made us who we are. When the world celebrates Vocal Ex, we know charity began at home. We ask Bulawayo to come in their numbers again and we will always be as lively and electric as ever to encourage and inspire the people of God,” he said.