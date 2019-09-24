Timely boost for Miss Deaf Pride

BY TARIRO MASUNDA

AFTER years of struggling to attract meaningful sponsorship for its annual beauty pageants, the Miss Deaf Pride Zimbabwe 2019 event received a major boost last Friday following the unveiling of sponsorship deals by Emancipate Disability Constituency Trust (EDCT) and Daisy’s Guest House.

The sponsorship packages, which were unveiled at a glamorous event held at Daisy’s Guest House in Greendale, Harare came at an opportune moment for the pageant that is going to be held on Friday at Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo.

Present at the event were EDCT chairperson Nyasha Nhau, board member Pamela Taderera, Miss Deaf Pride Zimbabwe founder Kuda Mapeture together with Daisy’s Guest House management team.

The guest house’s manager, Yvonne Mapika, offered to host the five winners for two nights while EDCT spokesperson Isaac Chimwaza offered prizes for the winners, including the latest Samsung cellphone handsets and a laptop.

Mapika said their organisation was owned by women who had decided to venture into the hospitality industry and they had seen it fit to support other disadvantaged women such as Miss Deaf Pride Zimbabwe.

Mapeture expressed her gratitude to EDCT and Daisy’s Guest House for their support. “We are very happy for the support you are giving us and thank you for empowering us, may God bless you,” Mapeture said.

Nhau, who is also the head of the disability portfolio at the Africa Union Youth Council, said he founded EDCT to support and promote the activities of disabled people in the fields of arts, culture and sports.

Miss Deaf Pride Zimbabwe was founded in 2017 with a vision to empowering the community of deaf young girls and women to showcase their creativity. Thandinkosi Sibanda is the reigning queen.