Theatre company on vandalism

HWANGE’S Vulindlela Theatre Company, in partnership with Hwange Colliery Company, has embarked on an edutainment project centred on vandalism of the Zambezi water pipeline and theft on copper wire.

The company has been showcasing a drama titled Nonganga, written and directed by Michael Kanyika.

Zesa has been losing millions of dollars to copper cable theft.

Kanyika, who is also the director of Vulindlela Theatre Company, confirmed the developments to Southern Eye Life & Style.

“We are on a new project which deals with the vandalism of the Zambezi Pipeline from Zambezi to Hwange and also theft of copper wire. This is through our drama — Nonganga, which aims at educating and bringing awareness to the community,” he said.

“We partnered with Hwange Colliery (engineering department) in this project.”

Kanyika said some areas in Matabeleland North have been greatly affected by acts of vandalism.

“As we speak, Kamativi Mine does not have copper wire. They have removed it all and as a result Kamativi does not have power. It’s a blackout. In Zambezi, towards Hwange, they removed the copper wire for powerlines and the place is now experiencing a blackout,” he said.

“So, we have been asked by the community and Hwange Colliery Company to educate the villagers on this issue and whoever is going to be found vandalising or stealing copper wire will be severely dealt with.”